E.On’s (EONGY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

EONGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of E.On from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank raised shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of E.On stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 42,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,670. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11. E.On has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $12.58.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.