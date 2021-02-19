E.On’s (EONGY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

EONGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of E.On from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank raised shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of E.On stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 42,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,670. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11. E.On has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $12.58.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.