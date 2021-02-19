Eagle Graphite Incorporated (EGA.V) (CVE:EGA) Trading 4.8% Higher

Eagle Graphite Incorporated (EGA.V) (CVE:EGA)’s stock price traded up 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 36,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 236,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$9.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00.

Eagle Graphite Incorporated (EGA.V) Company Profile (CVE:EGA)

Eagle Graphite Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of graphite properties in Canada. The company holds an interest in the Black Crystal project located in the city of Nelson in British Columbia. As of May 31, 2020, it owned 6 mineral tenures covering an area of approximately 1,412 hectares of land near Nelson, British Columbia.

