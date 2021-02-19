East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,590 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of East West Bancorp worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 343.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,593.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $90,105.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,438 shares of company stock valued at $664,035. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

Shares of EWBC opened at $68.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $69.51.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

