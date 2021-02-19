eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of eBay worth $22,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in eBay by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,061,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,743 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $574,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in eBay by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in eBay by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,415,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $221,887,000 after purchasing an additional 549,829 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $62.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $64.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on EBAY. KeyCorp boosted their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total value of $45,746.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,777.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,035 shares of company stock worth $825,073 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.