eBoost Market Cap Hits $330,326.44 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. eBoost has a market cap of $330,326.44 and $1,891.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 16.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.39 or 0.00432122 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000095 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000497 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

