Ebro Foods (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Receives Buy Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Ebro Foods (OTCMKTS:EBRPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ebro Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of EBRPY stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31. Ebro Foods has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $25.45.

Ebro Foods, SA produces and sells food products in Spain, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Rice Business and Pasta Business segments. The company produces and distributes various rice and its by-products; culinary supplements; dry and fresh pasta, sauces, semolina, and semolina based products; and health and organic food products.

