ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) Trading 5.1% Higher

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) was up 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 142,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 132,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

The firm has a market cap of $98.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98.

Get ECMOHO alerts:

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.14). ECMOHO had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $71.45 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ECMOHO stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.42% of ECMOHO worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ECMOHO Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOHO)

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for ECMOHO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECMOHO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.