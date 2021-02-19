ECR Minerals plc (ECR.L) (LON:ECR) Shares Up 4.1%

ECR Minerals plc (ECR.L) (LON:ECR) shares shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.80 ($0.05). 8,975,810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 16,992,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.65 ($0.05).

The firm has a market capitalization of £28.47 million and a PE ratio of -7.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.62.

ECR Minerals plc (ECR.L) Company Profile (LON:ECR)

ECR Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral projects in Argentina, the Philippines, and Australia. The company has 100% interests in the Avoca, Bailieston, Creswick, Moormbool, and Timor gold projects located in Central Victoria, Australia.

