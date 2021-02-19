EDC Blockchain Hits One Day Volume of $407,408.00 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $407,408.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0361 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,803.17 or 0.99972998 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00041704 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006284 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.32 or 0.00145687 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000254 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000542 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002899 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.