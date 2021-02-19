Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Director Frank R. Oakes Sells 7,992 Shares

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Director Frank R. Oakes sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $57,942.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EDSA opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35. Edesa Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $74.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.57.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Edesa Biotech had a negative net margin of 1,928.79% and a negative return on equity of 110.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edesa Biotech, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Edesa Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 74,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.70% of Edesa Biotech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2/Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2B clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

