Edward S. Lampert Sells 17,851 Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Stock

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $567,304.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Lands’ End stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.88. The stock had a trading volume of 116,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,443. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 2.66. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $359.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.80 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LE has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.
About Lands’ End
Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.
