Edward S. Lampert Sells 17,851 Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Stock

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $567,304.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lands’ End stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.88. The stock had a trading volume of 116,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,443. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 2.66. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $359.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.80 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lands’ End during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,700,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Lands’ End during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 47,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 45,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 965,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after buying an additional 30,069 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LE has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

