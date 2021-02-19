Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $180,000.00

Brokerages expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) will report $180,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $260,000.00. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $180,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $260,000.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $53.62 million, with estimates ranging from $3.99 million to $147.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of EIGR opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIGR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,283,000 after buying an additional 278,614 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $3,097,000. Mangrove Partners raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,092,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 144,542 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 463.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 105,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 360,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

