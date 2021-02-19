Eight Peaks Group (LON:8PG) Stock Price Down 25%

Eight Peaks Group PLC (LON:8PG) dropped 25% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03). Approximately 52,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 87,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

The firm has a market capitalization of £404,736.75 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

About Eight Peaks Group (LON:8PG)

Eight Peaks Group PLC formerly known as Legendary Investments Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investing in near startup and small size companies. It focuses on making investments in and assisting companies that exhibit the potential to generate returns through capital appreciation.

