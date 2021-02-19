Ekso Bionics (EKSO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ EKSO traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,461. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.04. The company has a market cap of $75.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EKSO shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Ekso Bionics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. It primarily offers EksoNR, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a full weight-bearing, reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke; and EksoUE, a wearable assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer's shoulders and arms, as well as reduce fatigue while rehabilitation sessions to achieve a larger active range of motion.

