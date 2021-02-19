El Nino Ventures Inc. (ELN.V) (CVE:ELN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

El Nino Ventures Inc. (ELN.V) (CVE:ELN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.05. El Nino Ventures Inc. (ELN.V) shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 15,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.08 million and a PE ratio of -16.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04.

About El Nino Ventures Inc. (ELN.V) (CVE:ELN)

El Nino Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, silver, and gold deposits. It holds a 31.48% interest in the Murray Brook Project located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

