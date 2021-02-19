Electroneum Price Tops $0.0129 (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $132.33 million and $1.30 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000164 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 83.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 87.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,235,808,023 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

