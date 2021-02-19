Electronic Data Processing (LON:EDP) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Electronic Data Processing PLC (LON:EDP) fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.79 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.80 ($0.06). 7,446,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92,543% from the average session volume of 8,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.95 ($0.06).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 17.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 44.15.

Electronic Data Processing Company Profile (LON:EDP)

Electronic Data Processing PLC provides computer software solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides ERP solutions for the merchanting/wholesale distribution industry, as well as e-business, application hosting, and sales intelligence solutions. It also offers hosting services, such as Software as a Service managed hosting, disaster recovery/business continuity, and online backup.

