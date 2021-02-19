Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.86

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.86 and traded as high as $16.07. Ellington Financial shares last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 205,333 shares.

EFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The stock has a market cap of $687.38 million, a P/E ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 43.34 and a current ratio of 43.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 496.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

