Elrond 1-Day Volume Reaches $214.63 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for approximately $144.18 or 0.00263359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and approximately $214.63 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00008397 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00009186 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,778.94 or 0.03249459 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00046887 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,217,592 coins and its circulating supply is 16,983,091 coins. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

Elrond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

