Elrond ERD (ERD) Price Tops $0.0195

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 19th. Elrond ERD has a total market capitalization of $261.61 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Elrond ERD has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Elrond ERD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elrond ERD alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 56.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.50 or 0.00561920 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00063124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00091568 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00075479 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00081723 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 62.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00036208 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $230.22 or 0.00436316 BTC.

Elrond ERD Token Profile

Elrond ERD’s genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond ERD’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond ERD’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

Buying and Selling Elrond ERD

Elrond ERD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond ERD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond ERD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond ERD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond ERD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.