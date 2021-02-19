Emclaire Financial Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:EMCF)

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

Emclaire Financial has raised its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years.

NASDAQ EMCF opened at $26.08 on Friday. Emclaire Financial has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.60.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 6.98%.

Emclaire Financial Company Profile

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

