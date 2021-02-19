Emercoin (EMC) One Day Volume Tops $58,659.00

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. Emercoin has a total market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $58,659.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Emercoin has traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Neutron (NTRN) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000054 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 56.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00024309 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 46,926,671 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.