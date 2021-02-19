Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Trading Down 12%

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) fell 12% on Friday . The company traded as low as $102.05 and last traded at $103.04. 2,114,834 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 283% from the average session volume of 551,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.06.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Chardan Capital downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.43.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 19,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $2,016,946.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,588,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,935,000 after buying an additional 388,709 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter worth approximately $35,325,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter worth approximately $19,750,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,081,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,913,000 after buying an additional 188,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

