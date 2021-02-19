Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Encompass Health has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

