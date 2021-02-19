Endor Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $26.55 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 39.8% higher against the dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $26.55 million and approximately $7.90 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.11 or 0.00590743 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006666 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00034203 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000544 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.51 or 0.02495529 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00023010 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.