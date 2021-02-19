Energi Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.55 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $2.78 or 0.00004943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded up 33.4% against the US dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $106.20 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.31 or 0.00249112 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00008017 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00008619 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,693.75 or 0.03007177 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00044091 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 38,148,765 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

Energi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

