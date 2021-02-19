Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$10.50

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$10.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 86.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ERF. Scotiabank upped their price target on Enerplus from C$4.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.86.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of ERF stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$5.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,703,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.69, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.57. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$1.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.20.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.