Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €9.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) has been given a €9.00 ($10.59) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ENI. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.30 ($12.12) target price on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €9.36 ($11.01).

Get Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) alerts:

ENI stock opened at €9.09 ($10.69) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion and a PE ratio of -3.34. Eni S.p.A. has a 1-year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 1-year high of €13.05 ($15.36). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is €7.89.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.