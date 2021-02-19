Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.94

Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.94 and last traded at $29.92, with a volume of 5080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.01.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Enova International from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
In other news, Director James A. Gray sold 3,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Gray sold 30,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $873,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,373,989 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 208.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 381.6% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 18,377 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 1,152.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 29,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.
Enova International Company Profile (NYSE:ENVA)
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.
