Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.94

Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.94 and last traded at $29.92, with a volume of 5080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.01.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Enova International from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

Get Enova International alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $263.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.32 million. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. Gray sold 3,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Gray sold 30,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $873,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,373,989 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 208.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 381.6% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 18,377 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 1,152.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 29,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile (NYSE:ENVA)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.