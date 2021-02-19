Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.65.

ENPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

ENPH opened at $180.84 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $5,229,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $11,738,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 375,839 shares in the company, valued at $53,542,023.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,678 shares of company stock valued at $38,024,997. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $2,386,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 170.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 287,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,704,000 after purchasing an additional 180,807 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $386,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 918.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

