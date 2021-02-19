EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.02

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.02 ($0.16) and traded as high as GBX 19 ($0.25). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 18 ($0.24), with a volume of 27,266,323 shares.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on EnQuest in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 19 ($0.25) price objective on the stock.

Get EnQuest alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £305.24 million and a PE ratio of -0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 13.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70.

In related news, insider Farina Khan purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £28,000 ($36,582.18).

About EnQuest (LON:ENQ)

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.