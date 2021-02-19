Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Trading 5.2% Higher

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)’s stock price rose 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.27 and last traded at $6.26. Approximately 2,734,567 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,216,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

ETM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Entercom Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

The company has a market cap of $863.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

In other news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $2,570,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 11,609 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Entercom Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Entercom Communications by 199.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Entercom Communications Company Profile (NYSE:ETM)

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

