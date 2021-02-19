Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) Trading Down 7%

Shares of Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) were down 7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.37. Approximately 1,644,091 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,547,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.48 million for the quarter. Enveric Biosciences had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 58.42%.

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENVB)

Jay Pharma Inc develops evidence-based cannabinoid products and combination therapies cure effects of cancer treatment. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enveric Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enveric Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.