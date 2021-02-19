EOS (EOS) Market Capitalization Tops $5.13 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. EOS has a market cap of $5.13 billion and approximately $4.63 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.39 or 0.00009606 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, EOS has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000137 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,027,189,545 coins and its circulating supply is 950,689,133 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

