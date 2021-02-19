EOSDT (EOSDT) Trading Down 0.5% This Week

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last week, EOSDT has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and $28,928.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 71.5% against the dollar and now trades at $333.74 or 0.00599197 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00061596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00086068 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00070297 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00034357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00075098 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $220.77 or 0.00396371 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

EOSDT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

