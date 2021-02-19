EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%.

NYSE:EPAM traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $376.00. 205,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.72, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $151.97 and a 52-week high of $402.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.92.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.40.

In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.53, for a total value of $1,261,855.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,901.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total transaction of $433,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,456.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,105 shares of company stock worth $5,684,005. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

