Epic Cash Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $72,035.00 (EPIC)

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Epic Cash has a total market capitalization of $8.26 million and approximately $72,035.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Epic Cash coin can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001410 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded 61.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $294.74 or 0.00528464 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00067502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00087788 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00071634 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00081657 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.53 or 0.00418709 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00028914 BTC.

Epic Cash Profile

Epic Cash’s total supply is 10,504,328 coins. Epic Cash’s official website is epic.tech . Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash

