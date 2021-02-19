Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPZM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM opened at $10.67 on Friday. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16.

In other Epizyme news, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $34,147.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,245.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 6,069 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $69,247.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,343 shares of company stock worth $202,079. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 21,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,869,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 419,919 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 112,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 50,650 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 36,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 22,084 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

