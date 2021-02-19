Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) Shares Gap Down to $4.22

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.22, but opened at $3.91. Epsilon Energy shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 16 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.29 million, a PE ratio of 65.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPSN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Texas Children s acquired a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture lifted its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 1,283,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 198,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 4,130 net acres located in the Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and Anadarko basin comprising 8,594 net acres located in the Oklahoma.

