Equitable Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd.

Equitable stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.26. Equitable has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 1.65.

EQH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equitable from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.45.

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $84,259.36. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

