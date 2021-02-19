Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cortexyme, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Cortexyme in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.73) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cortexyme’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.82) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cortexyme presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

CRTX stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. Cortexyme has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $72.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.82. The firm has a market cap of $928.01 million, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Leslie Holsinger sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $1,232,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,000 in the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cortexyme in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cortexyme by 366.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cortexyme by 450.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cortexyme in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cortexyme in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

