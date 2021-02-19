Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tilray Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tilray in a report released on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tilray’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get Tilray alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TLRY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.60 to $4.77 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $27.10 on Friday. Tilray has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 3.12.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.