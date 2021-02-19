Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AutoNation, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for AutoNation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.53. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for AutoNation’s FY2021 earnings at $7.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.54 EPS.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

AN has been the topic of several other reports. Truist boosted their target price on AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $77.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.59. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $82.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $7,588,229.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,288 shares of company stock worth $10,994,559 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 41,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

