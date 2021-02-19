Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Biogen Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biogen in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $19.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $22.28. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.34 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Biogen to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.47.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $275.90 on Friday. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.40 and its 200 day moving average is $267.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Biogen by 3.2% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

