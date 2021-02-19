Equities Analysts Set Expectations for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO)’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$47.45 million for the quarter.

KNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.25 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of TSE:KNT opened at C$6.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.08. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$8.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

