Era Swap Trading Up 13.5% Over Last Week (ES)

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Era Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Era Swap has a market cap of $166,081.36 and $392,295.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Era Swap has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00061040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.01 or 0.00742689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00042099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00058886 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00019553 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00041565 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.42 or 0.04476347 BTC.

Era Swap Coin Profile

Era Swap (ES) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 1,347,961,718 coins and its circulating supply is 19,622,271 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec . The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Buying and Selling Era Swap

Era Swap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Era Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Era Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

