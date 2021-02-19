Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sells 25,000 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,188.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GO traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.48. 362,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,984. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

GO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.82.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.