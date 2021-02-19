Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 50,301 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total value of $14,782,457.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,568.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded up $13.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $308.74. 1,421,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,677. The company’s 50 day moving average is $276.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of -113.09 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $314.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $586,457,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,071,000 after buying an additional 1,268,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,287,000 after buying an additional 1,055,257 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Carvana by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,278,000 after purchasing an additional 407,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 428.7% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 485,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,412,000 after purchasing an additional 394,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.27.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

