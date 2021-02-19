Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.84

Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.84 and last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 42763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.

ERRPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $23.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $24.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ero Copper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

