Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Issues Earnings Results

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Escalade had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 17.85%.

Shares of ESCA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 414 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,938. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.99. Escalade has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $298.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Escalade news, Director Walter P. Jr. Glazer bought 15,000 shares of Escalade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.62 per share, with a total value of $279,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,881.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

